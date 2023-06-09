Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $37,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NATI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after purchasing an additional 297,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,989,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,098,000 after buying an additional 81,689 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,107,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,547,000 after purchasing an additional 460,212 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Instruments by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 196,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

