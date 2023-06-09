Bank of America Corp DE Sells 27,624 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 772,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,624 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $40,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Price Performance

NYSE:NHI opened at $53.50 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.90.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 173.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.