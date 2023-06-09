Bank of America Corp DE Sells 88,358 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 550,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,358 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $40,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.9% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $91.51.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

