Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $37,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,525 shares of company stock worth $431,918 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $174.87 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.