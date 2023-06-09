Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,632,000 after purchasing an additional 289,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,050,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,349,000 after purchasing an additional 76,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,371,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,014,000 after purchasing an additional 82,356 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Barnes Group stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 581.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on B. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.