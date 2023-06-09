Belden (NYSE:BDC) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.74

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.74 and last traded at $92.74, with a volume of 12594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Belden Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.12%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 184,997 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 56.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

