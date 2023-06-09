Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,853,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,758 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $105,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after acquiring an additional 353,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,061,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 353,739 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,885 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,469,000 after acquiring an additional 53,456 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSY. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.19. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

