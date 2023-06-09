BMO Capital Markets Cuts Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Price Target to C$7.00

Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Stingray Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STGYF opened at C$3.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.88. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.80.

Stingray Group Company Profile

