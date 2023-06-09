Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 170.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,591 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFH. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bread Financial by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,495,972 shares in the company, valued at $113,163,615.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 568,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,310,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BFH shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

