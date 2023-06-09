Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,659,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $105,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

