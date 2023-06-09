Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.75.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.02. Cabot has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,005.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

See Also

