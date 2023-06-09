Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 3,590.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,401 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $14,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CALM. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on CALM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of CALM opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -0.04. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The business’s revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.15%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Stories

