Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The business had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.15%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

