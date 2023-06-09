Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

