Canadian National Railway’s (CNR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$169.34.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$153.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$160.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$161.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$137.26 and a 1 year high of C$175.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

