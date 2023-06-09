Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$128.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$110.53.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$104.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The company has a market cap of C$96.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$106.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$86.42 and a 1-year high of C$112.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

