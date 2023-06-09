Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.23

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 26362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.