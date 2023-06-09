Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $14.78

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $15.31. Carvana shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 3,139,209 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.

Carvana Trading Up 56.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.89) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carvana by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,407,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after purchasing an additional 122,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,091 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 45.3% during the first quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,473,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 459,210 shares in the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $3,899,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 55.5% during the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

