Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $282.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.59. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.47 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

