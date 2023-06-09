CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Joseph S. Dimartino Sells 5,000 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,547.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CBIZ Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CBZ stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.
