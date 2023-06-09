CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Joseph S. Dimartino Sells 5,000 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,547.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CBIZ Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after buying an additional 377,455 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About CBIZ

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.