ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,734,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,006 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $108,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

