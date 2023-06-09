Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Down 1.6 %
Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.85. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $42.16.
Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $26,599,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 447,432.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 604,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after buying an additional 604,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after buying an additional 521,220 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 440,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 376.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 361,187 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.
