Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $6.28

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $7.28. Chindata Group shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 2,255,957 shares.

Chindata Group Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $201.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chindata Group

About Chindata Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $73,731,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth about $22,636,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd raised its position in Chindata Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 10,256,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,871 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,197,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chindata Group by 1,946.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,590,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

