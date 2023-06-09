Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,752 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

