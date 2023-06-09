Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $51.61

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.61, but opened at $53.29. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $52.65, with a volume of 4,136,338 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $853,397.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,679 shares of company stock worth $16,039,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.