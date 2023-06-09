Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 11,689 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3,201.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

