Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 13,496 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in GameStop by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 255,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 193,298 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Trading Down 17.9 %

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of -0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GameStop Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.