Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,404 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 2.0 %

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.64. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $194.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

