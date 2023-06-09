Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,634 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 128,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.32 and a 200 day moving average of $144.55. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $169.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

