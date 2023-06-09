Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,213 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,451 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $228,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $871,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.46.

Shares of EXPE opened at $107.67 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

