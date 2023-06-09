Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 4,584 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 121.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,777,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $299,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.06.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $131.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -659.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,675 shares of company stock worth $808,523. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.