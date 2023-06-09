Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 7,195 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,364.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PRGO opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

