Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 735 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DPZ stock opened at $299.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $426.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.19.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.