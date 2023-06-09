Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 7,816 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after buying an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,221,000 after buying an additional 89,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,283,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,998,000 after buying an additional 312,903 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Rayonier by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,487,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,135,000 after purchasing an additional 721,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Rayonier by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,965,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,803,000 after purchasing an additional 287,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 196.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2022, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

