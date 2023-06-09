Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Post were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Post by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Post by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Post by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Post by 545.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Post by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POST stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.26. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.76 per share, with a total value of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

