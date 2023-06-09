Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 84.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 99,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $30.14.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Stories

