Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Suresh L. Sani bought 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,331.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Avner Mendelson acquired 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,522.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suresh L. Sani acquired 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,331.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,027 shares of company stock worth $194,684. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

