Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in United Airlines by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.