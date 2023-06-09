Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 14,076 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 44,362 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,485,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,635,000 after buying an additional 268,529 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Argus cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

