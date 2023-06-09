Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 221,300 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 170.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

