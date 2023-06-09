Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 5,136 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.