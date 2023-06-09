Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,341 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,303,000 after buying an additional 1,655,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 684.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2,257.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,402,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PBF opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.93. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Articles

