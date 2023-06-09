Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 982.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300,065 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,353,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 821,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,565,000 after acquiring an additional 108,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 824,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,974,000 after acquiring an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 68.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

About Zebra Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $278.03 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $365.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.46.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

