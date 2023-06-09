Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hexcel by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.85. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $75.47.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HXL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.