Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Snap-on by 15.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNA opened at $269.30 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $270.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.94 and a 200 day moving average of $245.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,186 shares of company stock worth $19,268,047 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.57.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

