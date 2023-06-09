Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 81.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 164.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,213,000 after buying an additional 1,061,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE:TGNA opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.60. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $740.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

