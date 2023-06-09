Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Timken by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Timken by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Timken by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Timken by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Insider Activity

Timken Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Stories

