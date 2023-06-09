Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,597 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $380,539,000 after buying an additional 321,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $313,770,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Yelp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after purchasing an additional 123,355 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,841 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after acquiring an additional 38,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of YELP opened at $35.47 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms recently commented on YELP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.