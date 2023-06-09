Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after buying an additional 329,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,325,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,780,000 after buying an additional 278,470 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,231.0% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,325,000 after buying an additional 6,630,440 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,760,000 after buying an additional 1,095,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $33.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

