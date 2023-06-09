Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,956,000 after acquiring an additional 949,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT stock opened at $113.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $147.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.79.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPT. Wolfe Research cut Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

